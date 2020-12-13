US Treasury Gets Hacked, Sources Say

(Newser) – Sophisticated hackers have stolen data from the US Treasury and an agency that oversees telecom and Internet policies—but those behind it remain unidentified, insiders tell Reuters. "The United States government is aware of these reports and we are taking all necessary steps to identify and remedy any possible issues related to this situation," says a National Security Council rep. Details remain scant, but the Guardian reports that a foreign government has been spying on internal emails at Treasury and the Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration. There's also concern that a similar cyber-tool was used to hit other government agencies. It was serious enough to trigger an NSC meeting Saturday at the White House, a source says. (A major US cybersecurity firm said it was hacked earlier this week.)