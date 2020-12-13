Man Attacked While Campaigning for Democrats

(Newser) – Another rally, another act of violence. On Saturday—the same day four stabbings were reported at a pro-Trump rally in Washington, DC—a man carrying campaign signs for Democratic candidates in Georgia was bloodied by a passerby, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Police say the victim was carrying signs for US Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at a "Get Out the Vote" rally in Stockbridge. "A passerby stopped and confronted a supporter with physical aggression," said Henry County Police Capt. Randy Lee. "The supporter suffered wounds to his face and head." A WSB-TV reporter tweeted images of the wounded man, who sported cuts on the side of his head and over his eye.

Witnesses say the suspect hit the man, snatched his signs, and tore them up. Little more is known, but the suspect was arrested and charged with battery, and the victim treated and released. Both remain unidentified. "There aren’t even words to explain how completely unacceptable this kind of violence is toward any human being," said Ossoff in a statement, while Warnock tweeted that "there is no place for violence in our democracy." His opponent in the runoff election—which will decide the balance of the US Senate—struck a similar note: "Behavior like this is absolutely disgusting and has no place in our civil society," tweeted Sen. David Perdue, a Republican, who added that he and his wife "are praying for the victim and grateful for the law enforcement who arrested the suspected perpetrator." (Read more runoff election stories.)

