Basic Hackers' Trick May Be Behind Epic Breach of US

It's big. The full scope of a cyberattack by suspected Russian operatives on US government agencies is coming into focus, and the sentiment in coverage can be summed up in this quote from a US official to Politico. "This is probably going to be one of the most consequential cyberattacks in US history," the official says. "We're dealing with something of a scale that I don't think we've had to deal with before." Coverage:

Who got hit: The Department of Homeland Security, the very agency whose mission it is to protect the nation from such attacks, is among the newly revealed victims, reports the Washington Post. Other breaches were at the Pentagon, State Department, the National Institutes of Health, the Commerce Department, and the Treasury Department.