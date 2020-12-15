Here Comes Vaccine No. 2

(Newser)
–
The Pfizer vaccine is already happily being doled out. And now Moderna's may join it within a week, reports the Washington Post. Like Pfizer's, it was found to be highly effective, around 94%, in clinical trials. On Tuesday, a panel of FDA scientists confirmed the accuracy of those results, clearing the way for the next steps. A panel of outside experts is expected to endorse the vaccine on Thursday, followed by a quick emergency authorization of its use by FDA regulators, per Bloomberg. If Moderna's vaccine follows the same path as Pfizer's—and no surprises are expected—the first inoculations would be delivered on Monday. (These nurses did a happy dance over the first shots.)