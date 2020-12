(Newser) – Education Secretary Betsy DeVos reportedly has one word for the thousands of career employees who will remain with the department during the transition to a Joe Biden administration: "Resist." DeVos gave the directive during a department-wide virtual meeting on Tuesday, Politico reports, citing an unpublished audio recording. "Let me leave you with this plea: Resist," DeVos said, per the outlet. "Be the resistance against forces that will derail you from doing what’s right for students. In everything you do, please put students first—always." DeVos went on to describe the new Title IX rule, which lays out how colleges and K-12 schools must respond to sexual misconduct allegations, as her biggest accomplishment. Biden has vowed to put a "quick end" to the controversial rule, per Politico. (Read more Betsy DeVos stories.)