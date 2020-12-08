 
Combine Lifetime Channel With KFC, and You Get This

Mario Lopez stars as a man with 'a secret fried chicken recipe and a dream'
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 8, 2020 11:30 AM CST

(Newser) – Lifetime is known for churning out romantic movies. KFC is known for its finger-licking-good chicken. Combine the two and you have A Recipe for Seduction, an original Lifetime "mini movie" about a "steamy holiday love affair" between a heiress and a muscular Colonel Sanders, played by Mario Lopez. A trailer lays out the premise: The heiress' mother has chosen a suitor for her to marry. But the young woman is more interested in her new chef, who has "a secret fried chicken recipe and a dream," according to a release, which also teases "mystery, suspense, deception, [and] 'fowl' play." Indeed, the trailer includes a scene in which the suitor appears to threaten Sanders with a knife.

"Lifetime is the perfect holiday home to bring this spicy, unexpected tale to life," says David DeSocio of A+E Networks, which includes Lifetime. "Through a terrific cast, and with a wink to the unique sensibilities celebrated in Lifetime movies, this co-production spotlights each brand's [point of view] and marries them in a fun and authentic way." The 15-minute flick—"little more than a glamorized commercial," per the Cut—will premiere at noon on Dec. 13 and KFC, of course, suggests viewers spice up the experience with a KFC delivery through Uber Eats. Orders over $20 placed Dec. 13-19 will come with six free extra crispy tenders, the company says, per CNN. (If you were hoping for a chicken-scented firelog, well, they exist.)

