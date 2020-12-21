Eddie Izzard Changes Her Pronouns

(Newser) – Eddie Izzard is having a moment on social media after her appearance on the British show Portrait Artist of the Year. That's right—the comedian, for what she said was the first time on any program, asked for she/her pronouns to be used. "Well, I try to do things that I think are interesting, and this is the first program I've asked if I can be 'she' and 'her.' The transition period," Izzard told competitor Curtis Holder, who asked how it felt. "Well, it feels great, because people just assume that ... well, they just know me from before. I'm gender-fluid. I just want to be based in girl mode from now on," Izzard replied. "One life, live it well."

story continues below

NBC News notes that while Izzard may not have previously used she/her pronouns publicly, she has made similar comments in the past. "I have boy mode and girl mode. I am kind of gender fluid. I want to express both sides of myself, which has always been there. I am a tomboy and tomgirl kind of person," Izzard said last year. Deadline notes she has previously identified as trans, and is known as an LGBTQ+ advocate, and Yahoo Entertainment recalls this past comment from Izzard, who has long worn makeup and dresses, of her clothes: "They’re not women’s clothes. They’re my clothes. I bought them." The Portrait Artist revelation was getting massive amounts of love on social media, despite some negative comments. Izzard plans to ring in 2021 by running (on a treadmill) 31 marathons and performing 31 stand-up gigs in 31 days for charity. (Read more Eddie Izzard stories.)

