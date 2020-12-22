Money / online advertising Ad for PJs With Butt Flaps Becomes Internet Phenom A perfect storm of circumstances seems to have led to a proliferation of the online pajamas ads By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Dec 22, 2020 8:24 AM CST Copied A memorable online ad is showing up all over the place this year. For pajamas with a butt flap. (Getty/nortonrsx)A memorable online ad is showing up all over the place this year. For pajamas with a butt flap. (Getty/nortonrsx) (Newser) – So, it's not the most burning question in the year 2020, but it's out there nonetheless. "Why Is This Woman's Left Ass Cheek Following Me Around the Internet?" reads the headline at Vice above a story by Kate Dries. And Dries is not alone. It seems that an ad with a woman modeling pajamas that have a butt flap has been all over the place online in recent days. People are digging in: The ad: The one people are seeing the most is from a company called IVRose, reports Business Insider. (Headline: "The bizarre case of the sexy butt-flap onesie that has taken over the internet"). The brand has declined to comment about what's going on. The explosion: Dries writes that the ad has been around for a few weeks at least, and she even posted about it on Instagram last week. But people really started noticing it Monday because it showed up near a viral article about Martin Shkreli in Elle magazine. Read the next page