Couple's 2nd Lottery Win Defies 24-Trillion-to-1 Odds

Lightning can strike twice, despite tremendous odds. Richard Davies and Faye Stevenson-Davies of the UK have now won £1 million (about $1.3 million) twice—first in a 2018 lottery, then again in the National Lottery at the end of November, per Quartz . Statisticians put the chances of that double win at 24 trillion to one, odds that dwarf even this week's $1.25 billion Powerball in the US, where the chances of winning the big prize are roughly 1 in 292 million.

The pair's story is drawing attention not only for the math, but for how they live. Richard, 49, a former hairdresser, now cuts hair for people experiencing homelessness and picks up work as a delivery driver. Faye, 43, once a nurse, now volunteers as a cook at a shelter and offers mental health counseling for local charities (after their first windfall, she'd gone back to school for a counseling and therapeutic practice degree).

The couple say they used their initial win to quietly spread the wealth—buying cars for others, donating a minibus to a local rugby club, and helping out relatives and friends. "It was all new, and it was amazing to be able to make a difference," Richard says of the 2018 payout, per a release. This time, they're in less of a rush: "We'll take our time and enjoy the moment," he adds.

One thing Richard doesn't intend to change: He'll keep working deliveries, even planning seven-day weeks to get Christmas parcels where they need to go—a contrast to their first win, when their car broke down en route to claim the prize. As for whether they're done testing the odds, they say they plan to keep buying tickets, with Quartz noting that fortune, at least in sayings, tends to arrive in threes. "We knew the odds of it happening again were outrageous, but we're proof that if you believe, anything is possible," Faye tells the BBC.