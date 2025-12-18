It's a 'Total Transformation' for Trump Media

After dabbling in social media, streaming, and cryptocurrency, the struggling Trump Media and Technology Group is planning "a total transformation," per the New York Times . The parent company of Truth Social plans to merge with TAE Technologies, a California-based nuclear fusion company, in an all-stock transaction the companies say is worth more than $6 billion. The move would radically recast Trump Media, whose shares have tanked this year amid Truth Social's weak user growth and limited reach beyond President Trump's core following. News of the fusion deal sent the stock up about 25% in premarket trading on Thursday.

If completed, the merger would create one of the first publicly traded fusion power companies. TAE, which has spent years pursuing fusion as a potential clean energy source, lists backers including Google, Chevron, and Goldman Sachs. Fusion remains experimental, but Big Tech and energy firms are betting it could one day supply massive amounts of low-carbon power, including for electricity-hungry AI data centers.

The tie-up is likely to prompt regulatory and political scrutiny, since it would place a company owned by the president into the crowded race to provide and profit from next-generation energy for AI infrastructure. Trump is Trump Media's largest shareholder, with just over a 50% stake held in a trust overseen by son Donald Trump Jr., who sits on the company's board. Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes is expected to become co-CEO of the new company, alongside TAE Technologies CEO Michl Binderbauer, reports the AP.