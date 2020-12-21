Nobody Saw This Story Coming About Martin Shkreli

(Newser) – A story about "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli is making the rounds on Monday, and it's a doozy. It's an interview in Elle with former Bloomberg journalist Christie Smythe, who broke the news of his arrest in 2015 and then began corresponding and meeting with Shkreli. Things, as they say, escalated, and Smythe ended up leaving her husband and her job for Shkreli, who remains imprisoned. Coverage:

The start: The story in Elle by Stephanie Clifford traces Smythe's relationship with Shkreli, one that begins all-business but evolves into the pair professing their love for each other. Smythe not only left her husband, but she froze her eggs in the hope of having children with Shkeli when he's out of prison. Says Smythe: "These are incremental decisions, where you're, like, slowly boiling yourself to death in the bathtub."