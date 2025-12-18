Powerball Jackpot Hits $1.5B After a Record Losing Streak

Powerball is rolling into the weekend with a bit more oomph: The jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.5 billion after no ticket matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing, reports CBS News . Those numbers—25, 33, 53, 62, 66, and a red Powerball of 17—would've landed a prize of roughly $1.25 billion. Instead, they set up what would be the second-largest Powerball haul of the year, behind the $1.79 billion jackpot won Sept. 6 in Missouri and Texas.

Saturday's jackpot would rank as the game's fifth-biggest prize ever if awarded and marks only the second time Powerball has produced back-to-back jackpots above $1 billion. The current run has now stretched to 44 straight drawings without a grand-prize winner, the longest streak in Powerball history. For whoever eventually hits it, the estimated cash option stands at $686.5 million, before taxes. The alternative is an annuity: one instant payment, followed by 29 yearly checks that rise 5% annually.

Two $2 million tickets were sold in Wednesday's drawing, in Arizona and Massachusetts, reports CNN, citing the Powerball website. Six $1 million tickets were also sold, in New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. Powerball tickets cost $2 and are sold in 45 states, DC, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Players must match all five white balls plus the red Powerball to claim the top prize—something the game itself notes is a long shot, with odds of 1 in 292.2 million. Drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 11pm ET. Curious about other big hauls? AP lists the 10 largest lottery jackpots ever in the US.