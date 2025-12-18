Money | inflation Inflation Cools Off Unexpectedly Prices rose at 2.7% annual pace, below expectations By John Johnson Posted Dec 18, 2025 8:04 AM CST Copied A shopper at a supermarket in Midland, Texas, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Inflation slowed more than expected in November, and the markets seem pretty happy about it. The key numbers: Main number: Consumer prices rose at a 2.7% annualized rate in November, down from 3% in September. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal expected the figure to tick up to 3.1%. (October's reading was canceled because of the government shutdown.) Core number: The closely watched gauge of core inflation, which excludes volatile categories such as food and energy costs, rose 2.6%, below expectations of 3%, per CNBC. Caveat: The lack of October data may make economists less certain about making firm assessments about the direction of the economy. Ahead of the report's release, former Fed economist Alan Detmiester warned it would be a "very poor reflection of reality," per the New York Times. Fed chief Jerome Powell also said it should be seen with a "skeptical eye." Markets: The stock market, however, seemed pleased in the short term. Dow futures rose more than 200 points, about 0.5%, and the S&P 500 and tech-centric NASDAQ showed even greater gains by percentage. Read These Next 2 of Rob and Michele Reiner's kids speak out. Nick Reiner spoke just three words in court. Here's how Rob Reiner's body was found. Colleagues are heartbroken by murder of sports journalist. Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up Report an error