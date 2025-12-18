General Mills' Earnings Sound Warning on the Economy

General Mills just delivered an earnings report that doubles as a caution flag for the broader US economy, reports Quartz . The food giant behind Cheerios and Nature Valley said organic net sales slipped 1% in its latest quarter, while adjusted operating profit tumbled 20% across its key North American unit. The numbers suggest not so much a company-specific stumble as a consumer shift: budget-conscious shoppers are cutting back where they can, which means opting for cheaper store brands. The stock's roughly 2% pre-market rise on Wednesday appeared less about optimism and more about relief that things aren't getting worse faster.

The outlook matches what grocery chains like Kroger have been flagging: lower- and middle-income customers spending less per trip, skipping extras, and relying more heavily on promotions while skipping brand labels. "High income premium shoppers, they continue to spend while lower income customers are pulling back more aggressively," Kroger interim CEO Ronald Sargent recently said.

General Mills—reporting quarterly net income of $413 million, down from $795.7 million the prior year—has responded by cutting prices to roughly 66% of its North America grocery products, reports the Wall Street Journal. "When there is a discount, we see [shoppers] buying more because they're financially strained," CEO Jeff Harmening tells the outlet. The backdrop is an economy that has dodged a full-blown downturn but isn't showing much fresh energy. Tariffs are at their highest effective levels since the 1930s, inflation remains a strain, and the Federal Reserve is warning of elevated uncertainty about the economy.