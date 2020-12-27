Woman 'Miraculously' Survives Plunge Off Cliff

(Newser) – The driver of a car that plunged off a California cliff only to land upside down on a beach has managed to survive the fall. Per the Mercury News, firefighters said the woman was found “miraculously in stable condition” on Fort Funston Beach in southwest San Francisco on Christmas morning. The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted video of the scene, showing a "surf rescue" truck and multiple first responders on the beach below the coastline's bluffs, which reach 200 feet in some areas, per CNN.

story continues below

The car reportedly plunged some 100 feet. Authorities did not release information on how the driver came to leave the road and plummet off the cliff. The woman was placed on a stretcher and driven to a trauma center after San Francisco Fire Department tweeted rescuers would "not be using the helicopter." Officials said only the unnamed driver was in the car at the time of the incident. (Read more san francisco stories.)

