Amid Search of Home, a Theory Emerges in Nashville

(Newser) – Was it a suicide bombing? That's the theory emerging from the rubble in Nashville after the Christmas morning explosion, reports CNN. The outlet quotes two anonymous law enforcement sources, though authorities have not publicly speculated on the idea. However, it syncs with new developments. Coverage:

He has been identified as a 63-year-old white man who lived in the Nashville suburb of Antioch, reports the New York Times. Authorities have not named him publicly, but outlets including CBS News and ABC News have done so. Click on either link for that detail. The RV: Federal agents scoured the suspect's duplex home in Antioch on Saturday and removed items. Neighbors say the man had an RV like the one that exploded Friday morning, and neither the man nor the van have been seen since the bombing. The AP reports that a Google Maps image confirms that an RV had been parked at the residence for some time prior to the blast.