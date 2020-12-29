(Newser) – Donald Trump didn't beat Joe Biden in the election, but he can notch a win against Barack Obama. In its annual survey on the matter, Gallup pollsters asked 1,000 or so American adults to name, without being given choices, a man and a woman they most admire anywhere on Earth. Although 2019's poll saw a tie between Trump and Obama, who took home the top honor for 12 years straight, this year was Trump's year: He was mentioned as the most admired male pick among 18% of the respondents, while Obama had 15%. President-elect Joe Biden was a distant third, with 6%. Meanwhile, on the women's side, former first lady Michelle Obama was the most admired, with a 10% showing. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris came in second, with 6%, and first lady Melania Trump ranked third, with 4%. Check out who else made the lists: