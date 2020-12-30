(Newser) – It's hard to see the light from the dark. But Anthony Hopkins is urging people affected by the coronavirus pandemic to "hang in there." It's been a difficult year "full of grief and sadness," but there's a light at the end of the tunnel, the Oscar-winning actor said in a video shared on Twitter on Tuesday—a day that marked more than four decades of sobriety for Hopkins. "Forty-five years ago today, I had a wake-up call. I was heading for disaster, drinking myself to death. I'm not preachy, but I got a message," the actor said of that day in 1975, per USA Today. "A little thought that said, 'Do you want to live or die?' And I said, 'I want to live.' And suddenly the relief came and my life has been amazing."

story continues below

Hopkins said he has "off days and sometimes little bits of doubt." But "all in all, I say hang in there," he continued in the minute-long video, viewed more than 7.6 million times as of this writing. "Today is the tomorrow you were so worried about yesterday," he added, using a quote the Los Angeles Times attributes to Dale Carnegie. "Young people, don't give up. Just keep in there. Just keep fighting." He then offered up advice the Times says comes from Goethe. "Be bold and mighty forces will come to your aid," said Hopkins, who turns 83 on Thursday. "That's sustained me through my life." "Happy New Year!" the actor cheerily concluded. "This is going to be the best year." (Brad Pitt previously opened up to Hopkins about his own sobriety.)

