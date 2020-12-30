'Renowned Huntsman' Killed by Pet Deer

(Newser) – A hunter in Ireland died Tuesday after a pet deer he was feeding attacked him, the Irish Examiner reports. Gerard Withers, described as a "renowned huntsman," was gored and trampled by the stag at the Duhallow Hunt Kennels in Liscarroll, per the Irish Independent, which notes that male deer become aggressive during the breeding season that runs from September to December. Deer and other animals are often kept at kennels so foxhounds become familiar with them and don’t chase them during hunts, according to the Examiner.

Withers, a married father of three young children, was found after friends became worried about him when he didn't return from feeding the animal. The 45-year-old was unresponsive. He was given emergency medical care, but was pronounced dead later at a local hospital. "It happened out of the blue," one friend tells the Independent. "You can't anticipate something like this happening. We are all devastated. We have lost a good man and a good huntsman."


