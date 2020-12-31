(Newser) – Usually on the morning of Dec. 31, President Trump and first lady Melania Trump are prepping for their annual New Year's Eve bash at Mar-a-Lago. This year, however, there's been a change of plans. Per Fox News, the White House on Wednesday evening suddenly released a schedule showing the Trumps will be departing Florida for DC at 11am ET on Thursday. Although there was no explanation offered as to why they were heading back to Washington earlier than usual (they were originally set to return Friday), the AP notes the schedule was released just hours after GOP Sen. Josh Hawley said he'd object in Congress on Jan. 6 to the certification of Joe Biden's election win.

story continues below

Sources tell CNN that guests who were already gathering Wednesday night at Trump's Palm Beach resort had initially been told he'd be in attendance. People who've spoken with him tell the outlet that the president hasn't been in the best of moods while in Florida, "[fuming] about everything from the election outcome to ... Melania Trump's renovations to his private quarters." One source speculates Trump may have decided to go back to Washington after voicing concerns that Iran may be planning a retaliatory strike against the US over the next few days to mark the anniversary of the Jan. 3, 2020, drone strike death of Iran's top general, Qasem Soleimani. The certification proceedings, however, have been at the top of Trump's mind of late: Over the past week, he has tweeted about the topic to supporters, including: "See you in Washington, DC, on January 6th. Don't miss it. Information to follow!" (Read more President Trump stories.)

