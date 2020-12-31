(Newser) – "I think this is going to stay with a lot of people for a long time," said a Florida sheriff of a Tuesday night crash on I-95 that claimed the lives of two siblings. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the fatal crash was caused by a driver with a rap sheet that stretches 200 pages and no driver's license who was fleeing police at speeds of more than 110mph, reports the New York Times. As the driver—a 47-year-old carjacking suspect being sought by cops—drove north in the southbound lanes of I-95, he crashed head-on into an SUV containing young family members who'd just gone to see the Christmas lights at Daytona International Speedway. A brother and sister, ages 21 and 18, respectively, were killed. Their 13-year-old brother and 17-year-old female cousin survived with serious injuries.

The driver who caused the crash was also killed. ClickOrlando reports the School District of Omro in Wisconsin has identified the deceased as Domynick and Danycka Milis. The Florida Highway Patrol said all of that car's passengers were wearing seat belts; Chitwood noted they were driving behind other family members who were in another car but missed their intended exit. "We see so many terrible things in this job," Chitwood tweeted. "But in looking at the faces of all the deputies, troopers, firefighters and paramedics on scene last night, I believe this tragedy was especially difficult for even the most experienced of us to process." The sheriff's office posted bodycam footage of what led up to the crash (it shows the wreckage, but not the collision) "because the seriousness of the incident requires full transparency," per a tweet. (Read more car crash stories.)

