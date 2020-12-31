GOP Senator Slams Colleague's 'Dangerous Ploy'

(Newser) – Republican Sen. Josh Hawley plans to challenge election results, forcing a vote when Congress meets to certify them next week—but his colleague Sen. Ben Sasse definitely won't be voting with him. In an open letter to constituents, the Nebraska Republican slams the "dangerous ploy" of attempting to "disenfranchise millions of Americans simply because they voted for someone in a different party," the Washington Post reports. Sasse says there is is no evidence of widespread fraud and "not a single state is in legal doubt," listing court cases from states where President Trump has alleged fraud. "I haven't heard a single Congressional Republican allege that the election results were fraudulent—not one," he writes. "Instead, I hear them talk about their worries about how they will 'look' to President Trump’s most ardent supporters."

story continues below

Sasse, who was re-elected to a second term in November, says Republicans are locked in a "destructive, vicious circle" of alleging fraud, failing to produce evidence, and demanding the allegations be investigated. "I can’t simply allege that the College Football Playoff Selection Committee is 'on the take' because they didn’t send the Cornhuskers to the Rose Bowl," he writes. He says Trump and his "institutional arsonist" allies in Congress are "playing with fire," Politico reports. "Let’s be clear what is happening here: We have a bunch of ambitious politicians who think there’s a quick way to tap into the president’s populist base without doing any real, long-term damage," Sasse writes. "But they’re wrong—and this issue is bigger than anyone’s personal ambitions. Adults don’t point a loaded gun at the heart of legitimate self-government." (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

