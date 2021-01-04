(Newser) – The precocious teen who stunned the world with her dedication to climate change is now a full-fledged adult. CNN reports that Swedish activist Greta Thunberg celebrated her 18th birthday on Sunday, and in honor of her special day, she posted a tongue-in-cheek missive on Twitter. After thanking followers for their well wishes, Thunberg revealed that "tonight you will find me down at the local pub exposing all the dark secrets behind the climate- and school strike conspiracy and my evil handlers who can no longer control me!" She added, "I am free at last!!" To mark the occasion, Thunberg also granted an interview with the Sunday Times, via the Guardian, in which she talked about the sacrifices she's made for the environment, including no longer flying (she travels by boat), adhering to a vegan diet, and not buying new clothes—she says she gets them secondhand or borrows them.

At the same time, Thunberg insists she tries not to judge others for not being as strict as she is in going green. For instance, she says she doesn't think it's "selfish" for people to have children, despite the extra carbon emissions that causes, and that she doesn't come down on celebs who talk about saving the environment but then jet around the world. Still, she says, "there is a risk when you are vocal about these things and don't practice as you preach, then you will become criticized for that." As for what Thunberg would like for her birthday, she initially offered the answer everyone would expect from Greta Thunberg: a "promise from everyone that they will do everything they can" to help Mother Earth. When asked about something more material she could use herself, however, she said she wouldn't mind new headlights for her bike. "In Sweden, it gets very dark in the winter," she noted. (Read more Greta Thunberg stories.)

