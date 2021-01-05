Behold the Ring With the Most Diamonds Ever

(Newser) – Start doing your hand exercises now if you ever want to slip the "Ring of Prosperity" on your finger—it'll be a heavy lift. That's because the piece of jewelry (aka the "Marigold") designed by Harshit Bansal of India's Renani Jewels features 12,638 diamonds, the most ever set in a single ring, per CNN. Guinness World Records has recognized the achievement, which breaks the previous record of 7,801 diamonds, also set in India. Bansal says he got the idea to create the 5.8-ounce ring set with thousands of 38.08-carat "conflict-free" diamonds in 2018, when he was studying jewelry design. Bansal, 25, tells NDTV he knew he wanted more than 10,000 diamonds in the final piece right from the start.

story continues below

"I trashed many designs and concepts over the years to finally zero in on this," he says. "The ring is human wearable and the design is very comfortable," notes a Renani Jewels' Instagram post, adding that each petal in the ring's eight layers "is uniquely shaped ... which gives the ring a perfect blend of organic symmetry, design, and alignment." The marigold is said to be a symbol in Indian culture of luck and prosperity. Meanwhile, don't expect to see a sale sticker on the ring anytime soon. "We have no plans of selling it right now," Bansal tells NDTV. "It's a matter of pride for us. It's priceless." Check out the ring from all angles here. (Read more Guinness World Record stories.)

