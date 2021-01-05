 
During Home Remodel, a Grisly Find in the Wall

Fetal remains will undergo forensic tests
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 5, 2021 11:48 AM CST

(Newser) – Fetal remains have been discovered in the wall of a home in South Carolina and are thought to have been there "for a long period of time." That's according to Spartanburg County coroner Rusty Clevenger, who was notified of the discovery at a home in Pacolet during remodelling work over the weekend, per CNN. The case marks a first in Clevenger's 30 years as coroner. "I've never had a child in a wall," he tells WSPA, which describes the remains as "pieces of a skeleton." "It does shock the conscience of most people," Clevenger adds. The remains have been turned over to a forensic anthropologist to gain more information. Results could be several months away. (Read about how a Texas woman's body came to be found within the walls of her home.)

