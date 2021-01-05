(Newser) – The job market hasn't been great over the past year, mainly due to the COVID pandemic. As people start the new year off trying to make a fresh start, however, some locations across the country may offer better chances at employment than others. WalletHub took a look at more than 180 of the most populated US cities, examining 32 metrics in two key categories: job market, which includes job opportunities in each city, as well as such factors as starting salaries, the local unemployment rate, and job security; and socioeconomics, which factors in the median annual income for an area, as well as how affordable housing is, transportation costs, and commuting times. South Burlington in Vermont tops the list. See what other cities round out the top 10: