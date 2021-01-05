The Horror: Influencers Give Girls Similar Odd Names

(Newser) – If your pastimes including mocking celebs who saddle their kids with atypical names and Instagram influencers, this is the story for you. It centers around two mommy influencers—or, more specifically, their daughters. All My Friends Are Models blog founder Sasha Benz gave birth nearly three years ago to Baybi Blue Benz (son Rhythm Wyld came before her and a second daughter, Haze Heart came after). All was apparently well, according to sources, until Jessica Hart gave birth in November and told People that she's long wanted to bestow the famed nickname of the main character in Dirty Dancing on her child. Yep, the Australian model named her child Baby-Rae Kirkham (dad is NASCAR's James Kirkham).

story continues below

Sources tell the Sydney Morning Herald relations cooled between Benz and Hart after Hart told her she was going with "Baby" a week before giving birth. The New York Post uses the word "dust-up." The Herald goes with "rift" and "devastated." But Benz apparently reassured the Daily Mail Australia that "of course Jess and I are still friends. We chatted it out a few weeks back, and I am happy she has a name she loves for her beautiful girl." The internet is also in love. "do NOT speak to me today unless it is to discuss the two influencers who named their babies Baby/Baybi," tweeted Maya Kosoff. Another tweet: "the best (worst?) detail is that one is actually 'Baybi.' trying to figure out which spelling is more traumatizing." (Read more baby name stories.)

