White House Staffers Are Resigning

(Newser) – Four White House staffers have stepped down in the wake of Wednesday's breach of the US Capitol. Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff for first lady Melania Trump and former White House communications director, and White House social secretary Anna Cristina "Rickie" Niceta both submitted their resignations effective immediately. CNN reports both were among some of the longest-serving administration officials. Neither has spoken out specifically on the unrest, but White House press aide Sarah Matthews also resigned, and said she "was deeply disturbed by what I saw today. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power."

Sources told Reuters others in the administration are also considering leaving their posts, and it wasn't long before a fourth was indeed reported—that of the White House deputy national security adviser, CNN reports. So far, it's only sources saying Matt Pottinger has stepped down; they say he was "dismayed" at what happened at the Capitol, per Bloomberg. Yet more resignations are still expected. (Read more Stephanie Grisham stories.)

