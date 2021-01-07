Electoral Vote Count Nearly Comes to Blows

(Newser) – A small group of House lawmakers came close to physically fighting early Thursday morning as the congressional count of electoral votes stretched into the wee hours and a Pennsylvania Democrat charged that Republicans had been telling “lies” about his state’s votes, the AP reports. Rep. Morgan Griffiths, R-Va., objected after Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Pa., said a breach of the Capitol by an angry mob earlier in the day was “inspired by lies, the same lies you are hearing in this room tonight.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shot down the objection, but a few minutes later Republicans and Democrats streamed to the middle aisle, with around a dozen lawmakers getting close to each other and arguing. But the group quickly broke up when Pelosi called for order on the floor.

Meanwhile, the Senate quickly killed Republican objections to Pennsylvania’s electoral vote for President-elect Joe Biden, and the House was preparing to vote at the time of this posting. The electoral vote count stood at 244 for Biden and 157 for Trump as of this posting. Pennsylvania would give Biden 20 more. CNN is posting live updates here. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

