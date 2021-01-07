Pelosi: Trump Must Go, Immediately

(Newser) – In the aftermath of Wednesday's violence, reports surfaced about the possibility of President Trump being removed from office through the 25th Amendment. Now, the top two Democrats in Congress have publicly backed the idea, as has a Republican lawmaker. All three accused the president of inciting a riot. Details, including what's involved in invoking the amendment:



Pelosi: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday afternoon that if Trump is not removed via the 25th Amendment, Congress might get involved. "If the vice president and the Cabinet do not act, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment," Pelosi said, per Politico.