(Newser) – Alize James loves "all types of animals," and she proved just how much on Nov. 4. That's when the worker at BullyKamp, a pet shop in Houston, says a man and woman entered the store and, after checking out different dog breeds, decided to buy a bully puppy worth $10,000, per KPRC. James says she left the room for a moment, which is when the couple rushed out of the store, the woman still clutching the dog in her arms, as shown on surveillance footage. James, who says the 7-month-old pup needed medication for a surgery it had recently undergone, ran out after the couple and confronted them at their car. She demanded the dog back, which is when the car lurched forward, throwing her onto the hood—and then kept going, speeding and weaving around the streets of Harris County.

"I was hanging on for dear life," James says, per NBC News. (KPRC shows a short clip of James on the hood as the car speeds down the street). After a terrifying 10 minutes, the car finally stopped in a parking lot, at which point the man got out of the car and started punching James in the head, while the woman ripped off James' necklace and scratched her face, police say, per the Star-Telegram. The two ended up getting away with the puppy, but a phone number the woman had given James inside the store led police to 21-year-old Royshana King, whom they arrested and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. They haven't yet IDed the man. For her part, James says she doesn't regret what she did, though she doesn't think she'd go on such a chase again. The puppy, meanwhile, hasn't been found. (Read more puppy stories.)

