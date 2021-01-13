FBI Says Hundreds More Will Be Charged Over Riots

(Newser) – The FBI says 70 people have been arrested and 100 other suspects identified after last week's Capitol riot—and that's just the "tip of the iceberg." The FBI and the Department of Justice say they expect charges to be filed against hundreds more rioters from all over the country. "The men and women of the FBI will leave no stone unturned in this investigation," Steven D’Antuono, chief of the FBI's Washington field office, said Tuesday, per Fox News. "This is a 24/7 full-bore extensive operation into what happened that day." D'Antuono said investigators are working their way through more than 100,000 pieces of digital evidence submitted by the public, the BBC reports.

Michael Sherwin, acting US attorney for the District of Washington, said Tuesday that the number of cases could rise "exponentially" and authorities expect to file charges far more serious than trespassing, including felony murder and the theft of national security information, the Washington Post reports. "The gamut of cases is mind-blowing," he said. Sherwin said the Justice Department and FBI have created a joint sedition and conspiracy task force, which will include counterterrorism investigators. Those arrested so far include Florida man Adam Johnson, who was seen carrying Nancy Pelosi's lectern, and so-called "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley, who was arrested in Arizona and faces charges that carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. (Read more Capitol attack stories.)

