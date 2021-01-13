House Approves 25th Amendment Resolution, Despite Pence's Refusal

(Newser) – The House of Representatives on Tuesday night approved a resolution formally calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment in order to remove President Trump from office, despite the fact that Pence already informed the legislative body he'll do no such thing. House Democrats will vote Wednesday to impeach Trump a second time, something that has never before happened to a US president, CNN reports. At least five Republicans have said they will join Democrats in voting to impeach, the AP reports: Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, John Katko of New York, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Fred Upton of Michigan, and Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington state.

During what the AP describes as an "intense" debate session over the resolution, one lawmaker referred to Trump as "loco," Spanish for crazy, while a Republican colleague claimed Democrats were simply trying to use cancel culture to cancel the president. Also on Tuesday, Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment managers who will be tasked with presenting the case to the Senate during the ensuing trial, though it's still not clear when such a trial might take place or whether the two-thirds vote needed to convict will be possible for Dems. The managers are: Reps. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, who will lead, Diana DeGette of Colorado, David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Eric Swalwell of California, Joaquin Castro of Texas, Ted Lieu of California, Stacey Plaskett of the US Virgin Islands, Joe Neguse of Colorado and Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania. (Read more Trump impeachment stories.)

