(Newser) – It was supposed to make a left, but instead, the bus went over a bridge. The New York Daily News reports on Thursday's frightening crash at around 11pm in the Bronx borough of New York City, when an MTA bus smashed through the barriers of an overpass and fell 50 feet toward the Cross Bronx Expressway. The vehicle was left dangling over the highway, with cranes called to the scene early Friday to lift it back up onto the overpass. Nine people were injured, including the bus driver, though MTA Bus Company chief Craig Cipriano tells CBS New York the driver was "very helpful [and] very heroic" in helping passengers get off the bus after the crash. NBC New York reports that no other vehicles were involved in the crash, and there've been no arrests.

Sources tell CBS that the center part of the bus, an articulated vehicle that has a middle section like an accordion, likely helped keep the bus from completely going over the edge. Cops speculate the driver missed the turn accidentally or had brake issues, though they're still looking into the cause; police say the driver wasn't impaired. "I can't imagine how terrified some of those people were on the bus," the MTA's chief safety officer says. Per an FDNY rep, one of the passengers was critically injured, while two suffered serious injuries they're expected to survive; the other six had only minor injuries. The MTA is investigating, along with local fire and police officials. (Read more bus accident stories.)