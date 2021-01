(Newser) – Nearly 400,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, and on Sunday, the incoming White House chief of staff for President-elect Joe Biden had a warning: That number will likely hit half a million by the end of next month. "The virus is going to get worse before it gets better," Ron Klain said on CNN's State of the Union, per the New York Times. "People who are contracting the virus today will start to get sick next month, will add to the death toll in late February, even March, so it’s going to take a while to turn this around." But, he added, the administration has a plan to "fix" the "huge mess" of vaccine production and distribution that currently exists. (Read more coronavirus stories.)