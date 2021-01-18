'Baby Trump' Balloon Is Heading to a Museum

(Newser) – The "Baby Trump" blimp is being retired as the US president on which it was modeled prepares to leave office. The nearly 20-foot-tall helium balloon has been acquired by the Museum of London, the BBC reports. The blimp was crowdfunded in the UK and used to protest President Trump's first visit there in 2018; it has been used on various occasions since then, not only in the UK but in France, Argentina, Ireland, Denmark, and even the US itself, the Guardian reports.

"While we’re pleased that the Trump baby can now be consigned to history along with the man himself, we’re under no illusions that this is the end of the story," the creators say in a statement noting that the fight against the "politics of hate" must continue. As for the museum, its director says it is not political and has no view on US politics, but the blimp illustrates how Brits "use humor a lot. And we poke fun at politicians. This is a big—literally—example of that." (Read more President Trump stories.)