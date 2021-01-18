First Lady Bids Nation Farewell

(Newser) – Saying that serving as first lady "has been the greatest honor of my life," Melania Trump posted a goodbye to the nation on Monday. In a nearly seven-minute video, she expresses gratitude and says has been inspired by people she's met over the past four years who "lift up our communities through their kindness and courage, goodness and grace." Trump mentioned health care workers, US troops, truck drivers, manufacturing workers, and law enforcement. She didn't explicitly say anything about the attack on the US Capitol but said, "Be passionate in everything you do but always remember that violence is never the answer and will never be justified."

Trump also mentioned the pandemic, thanking people working to save lives and acknowledging the grief of families that have lost loved ones. Her Be Best campaign, she said, "has evolved into a platform that encourages world leaders to discuss issues impacting the lives of children and allows them to share solutions." In more normal times, the first lady's next public appearance probably would be to welcome the Bidens to the White House just before the inauguration. But she and President Trump are leaving town early Wednesday morning, so President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, will instead be greeted by Timothy Harleth, the White House chief usher, per CNN. The video and text of the farewell message are posted here.