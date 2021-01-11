In Letter on Capitol Riot, Melania Trump Swings Back

(Newser) – On Thursday, CNN reported that its multiple requests seeking the first lady's opinion on Wednesday's events had gone unanswered. We now know what she was thinking. On Monday, Melania Trump offered her thoughts at length in a letter posted to the White House site. She first expressed that her heart goes out to the four people who died as rioters stormed the Capitol, as well as late Capitol Police Officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood. She continued: "Make no mistake about it, I absolutely condemn the violence that has occurred on our Nation's Capitol." But she wrote that she found it "shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me."

That has been dished out by "people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda," she wrote. "This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain." More: "As an American, I am proud of our freedom to express our viewpoints without persecution. ... Many have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect that right. With that in mind, I would like to call on the citizens of this country to take a moment, pause, and look at things from all perspectives. ...It is inspiring to see that so many have found a passion and enthusiasm in participating in an election, but we must not allow that passion to turn to violence. Our path forward is to come together, find our commonalities, and be the kind and strong people that I know we are." She closed by calling her time as first lady "the honor of my lifetime. ... I ask for healing, grace, understanding, and peace for our great Nation." Read her letter in full here. (Read more Melania Trump stories.)

