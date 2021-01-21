Blitz of Biden Orders Rolls Back Trump Legacy

(Newser) – President Biden moved swiftly to dismantle former President Trump's legacy on his first day in office, signing a series of executive actions that reversed course on immigration, climate change, racial equity, and the handling of the coronavirus pandemic. With the stroke of a pen hours after taking the oath of office, Biden ordered a halt to the construction of Trump’s US-Mexico border wall, ended the ban on travel from some Muslim-majority countries, declared his intent to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization, and revoked the approval of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, the AP reports.

The 15 executive actions, and two directives, amount to an attempt to rewind the last four years of federal policies with striking speed. Only two recent presidents signed executive actions on their first day in office—and each signed just one. But Biden, facing the debilitating coronavirus pandemic, a damaged economy, and a riven electorate, is intent on demonstrating a sense of urgency and competence that he argues has been missing under his Republican predecessor. "There’s no time to start like today," he told reporters. More: