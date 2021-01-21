Kamala Harris Isn't Moving In to VP's Residence Right Away

(Newser) – Kamala Harris is now the vice president, but she won't be moving into the VP's traditional residence at the Naval Observatory right away. The residence requires some household maintenance and "repairs ... that are more easily conducted with the home unoccupied," an aide tells CBS News. Harris, previously a senator from California, does have a home in Washington DC, though it's not clear whether that's where she and husband Doug Emhoff will be staying nor when they might move into the VP's residence. Her office did not release information on where she's living for security reasons, Politico reports.

The Naval Observatory was built in 1893, but was not refurbished for use by the vice president until 1974. Walter Mondale was the first VP to reside there. (Read more Kamala Harris stories.)