Someone Is Very Upset He Didn't Get Last-Minute Pardon

(Newser) – Joe Exotic of Tiger King fame had "the biggest Dodge truck limo in Texas" waiting for him outside the prison where he is serving a 22-year sentence Tuesday—but the pardon from former President Trump he was hoping for never arrived. The inmate, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, slammed Trump in an angry tweet issued by his official account Wednesday," KFOR reports. "I was too innocent and too GAY to deserve a Pardon from Trump," he said. He also targeted Donald Trump Jr. who shared a meme of his father as Joe Exotic last year. "I only mattered to Don Jr. when he needed to make a comment about me to boost his social media post," the tweet said. "Boy were we all stupid to believe he actually stood for Equal Justice? His corrupt friends all come first."

story continues below

Maldonado-Passage praised Trump in September when he sent a 257-page letter requesting a pardon. "If I have ever looked up to anyone it would be you," he wrote. His legal team—"Team Tiger"—also expressed disappointment Wednesday, saying "140 million Joe Exotic fans had a hard time getting out of bed this morning." Maldonado-Passage, 57, is a year into his sentence for violating federal wildlife laws and plotting to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin, People reports. Baskin told Fox News on Wednesday she had been worried about her nemesis receiving a Trump pardon. "I'm taking a deep breath because I feel such a sense of relief," she said. "He absolutely belongs behind bars." (Read more Joe Exotic stories.)