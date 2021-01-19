'Biggest Dodge Truck Limo in Texas' Waiting for Joe Exotic

(Newser) – The presidential pardon watch continues, with President Trump expected to issue roughly 100 pardons and commutations on his last full day in office. Joe Exotic's legal team feels confident he'll be on the pardon list. How confident? The head of his legal team, Eric Love, tells KOCO 5 there is a limo prepared to pick Joe up at FMC Fort Worth and take him to an undisclosed location. Love said in a Tuesday video that he has "the biggest Dodge truck limo in Texas" on standby. The reality TV star is serving a 22-year sentence at the Texas prison in connection with a murder-for-hire plot and wildlife law violations.

"We've got hair, makeup, wardrobes. Trust me, anything you can think of we have it, including a doctor and also a mental health expert," says Love, who explains that Joe, born Joseph Maldonado-Passage, doesn't want the public to catch sight of him until he's had his hair tended to. "So, the most important person ... is the hair and makeup and wardrobe," says Love. In the 257-page pardon request Maldonado-Passage sent Trump in September, he alleged he was "sexually assaulted by jail staff, beat up and tied in a chair to the point the skin came off my arms." "Please be my hero," he wrote, adding: "#TrumpJr.2024." Sources told TMZ at the time that they knew of no such assault. (Read more Joe Exotic stories.)