People Take Issue With Ted Cruz's 'Paris' Tweet

(Newser) – Sen. Ted Cruz greeted the start of the Biden administration with a tweet that was critical of one of the president's initial moves: "By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he's more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh. This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans." Frequent sparring partner Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was quick with the retort: "Nice tweet Sen. Cruz! Quick question: do you also believe the Geneva Convention was about the views of the citizens of Geneva? Asking for everyone who believes US Senators should be competent and not undermine our elections to incite insurrection against the United States."

story continues below

HuffPost points out that Cruz's line was a spin off one said in 2017 by former President Trump, who announced his decision to withdraw from the climate agreement by saying he "was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris." The international deal's name reflects the fact it was adopted in Paris in December 2015. Ocasio-Cortez was not alone in her Twitter burns. Among the others:

David Frum: "By acceding to the Treaty of Ghent, President Madison indicated he was more interested in the views of Belgian linen workers than ..."

Brian Lynch: "Holy, I know more about the Paris Climate Agreement than you do, and you're a senator and I wrote MINIONS."

George Takei: "...And this from a man who wanted to throw out the VOTES of the citizens of Pittsburgh."