(Newser) – A tale of betrayal went viral on Facebook this week, and now a Texas police chief has stepped down—and faces charges. The post put up Tuesday by Cecily Steinmetz, of Amarillo, noted that she did not recommend the City of Stinnett, mainly due to Jason Collier being a "poor representative of your town" as the head of its police force. Steinmetz's issue: "Chief Jason Collier is living a double/triple life." She says in the post that she was his girlfriend until Monday, when she found out Collier not only had a wife and four kids, but at least two other girlfriends. Heavy.com lays out the timeline of how everything came crashing down, starting right after the couple ended a vacation in Taos, NM. In a Monday post, Steinmetz said she found out about Steinmetz's wife, Opal, and in the comments, another woman, Kristi Shaffer, then popped up and said he was dating her, too.

The two started comparing notes, discovering he'd asked them both to marry him. That's when a third woman showed up in the comments and said she was also his girlfriend, while other women noted they'd had similar experiences with him, going back to 2007 (when he was still married to his first wife, Mandy). Steinmetz tells MyHighPlains.com that when she confronted Collier on his marriage, he sent her an annulment document, which she later found out was fake. After the city got wind of what was going on, Collier, also an ordained minister, was placed on administrative leave, resigned soon after, and was arrested by the Texas Rangers on Thursday. He has been charged with tampering with a government document with the intent to defraud. The bond for Collier, who could see up to two years behind bars and a $10,000 fine, has been set at $10,000. More on his alleged double/triple/quadruple/life here, including his apology video to Steinmetz.