Bodycam Caught Mob Trampling Woman at Capitol

(Newser) – Video shown in a Michigan courtroom this week captured rioters, in their rush to attack police, trampling a woman as she lay dying Jan. 6 on the Capitol steps. The mob ignored a friend of Rosanne Boyland's who was screaming for someone to help her. Fighting took place over Boyland's body, the New York Times reports. The video was played during a hearing for Michael Joseph Foy, who's accused of attacking police officers with a hockey stick. It seemed to be taken by a bodycam worn by a DC officer who was beaten and dragged by rioters. Boyland, 34, was pronounced dead about 90 minutes later at a DC hospital, after paramedics attended to her in the Rotunda. The official cause of death has not been released. Boyland and her friend had driven from Georgia to hear President Trump speak at the rally that preceded the riot, per CBS 46. Clips of the video are posted here.

A crush of rioters armed with hockey sticks, crutches, and pepper spray can be seen in the video pushing toward a Capitol doorway as someone shouts, "Save her!" Boyland's friend, Justin Winchell, then says: "She's gonna die! She’s dead!" When Winchell shouts, "I need somebody," a rioter sprays over his head at police. The crowd cheers as an officer is attacked and falls to the ground. Prosecutors say Foy hit officers at least 10 times in 16 seconds with his hockey stick. Winchell screams "No!" as rioters try to strike officers over Boyland's body, then "Rosanne! Rosanne!" Winchell said the fighting began when a few in the crowd started pushing. "They basically created a panic, and the police, in turn, push back on them, so people started falling," he said. Boyland was fallen on and walked over, Winchell said. He doesn't blame Trump, but Boyland's brother-in-law said he believes Trump incited the riot. (Read more Capitol attack stories.)