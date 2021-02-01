(Newser) – Valentine's Day is fast approaching, which means thoughts of love, for better or worse, may be on everyone's mind. Singles still hoping to find their mate may have better luck in some states than in others, and WalletHub has started the matchmaking process by examining the potentials. The site looked at more than two dozen metrics in three main categories: dating opportunities, which includes a state's share of singles, as well as the gender balance of its dating pool; dating economics (ie, how much it costs for dating activities, like catching a movie or grabbing a drink, as well as the state's unemployment rate); and romance and fun, which encompasses everything from what date-worthy activities and attractions a state offers, to online dating safety and the crime rate. Read on to see which states are bursting with love potential and which are having more of a dry season:

story continues below

Best States

Florida (No. 1 in "Dating Opportunities" category) Texas Pennsylvania Wisconsin New York (No. 1 in "Romance and Fun" category) Illinois California Ohio Michigan Missouri

Worst States

Mississippi Alaska Wyoming Kentucky Delaware Arkansas Hawaii North Dakota West Virginia New Mexico