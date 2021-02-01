 
Here Are the Best, Worst States for Finding Love

Singles may want to check out Florida
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 1, 2021 9:05 AM CST

(Newser) – Valentine's Day is fast approaching, which means thoughts of love, for better or worse, may be on everyone's mind. Singles still hoping to find their mate may have better luck in some states than in others, and WalletHub has started the matchmaking process by examining the potentials. The site looked at more than two dozen metrics in three main categories: dating opportunities, which includes a state's share of singles, as well as the gender balance of its dating pool; dating economics (ie, how much it costs for dating activities, like catching a movie or grabbing a drink, as well as the state's unemployment rate); and romance and fun, which encompasses everything from what date-worthy activities and attractions a state offers, to online dating safety and the crime rate. Read on to see which states are bursting with love potential and which are having more of a dry season:

Best States

  1. Florida (No. 1 in "Dating Opportunities" category)
  2. Texas
  3. Pennsylvania
  4. Wisconsin
  5. New York (No. 1 in "Romance and Fun" category)
  6. Illinois
  7. California
  8. Ohio
  9. Michigan
  10. Missouri

Worst States

  1. Mississippi
  2. Alaska
  3. Wyoming
  4. Kentucky
  5. Delaware
  6. Arkansas
  7. Hawaii
  8. North Dakota
  9. West Virginia
  10. New Mexico

Check out the rest of the list here. (If you end up making a permanent match, here are the states where it's best to raise a family.)

