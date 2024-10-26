This Year's Top 10 Halloween Costumes

In less than one week, Americans will be getting their trick-or-treat on and donning the most creative costumes to vie for prizes at Halloween parties. Online search data pulled by Google Trends for its yearly "Frightgeist" list has sussed out what appear to be the most popular disguises for this year's creepy celebrations, with Shrunken Head Bob, from the Beetlejuice franchise, taking the No. 1 spot, per CNN. Here, the other costumes that made Google's top 10:

See more costumes that made the extended list here . (More Halloween costume stories.)