Costco Recalls Multiple Products Over Listeria Concerns

Costco has issued a series of recalls related to some of its fish and meat products. First up, the retail giant has informed customers it's pulling back its Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon, over fears it could contain Listeria monocytogenes bacteria, which could lead to listeria contamination. According to the recall notice issued Tuesday, the affected salmon would be in packages with the lot number 8512801270 and were sold between Oct. 9 and 13. "Do not consume the product," the notice warns, advising customers to return the salmon to get their money back.