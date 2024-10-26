Costco Recalls Multiple Products Over Listeria Concerns

Costco has issued a series of recalls related to some of its fish and meat products. First up, the retail giant has informed customers it's pulling back its Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon, over fears it could contain Listeria monocytogenes bacteria, which could lead to listeria contamination. According to the recall notice issued Tuesday, the affected salmon would be in packages with the lot number 8512801270 and were sold between Oct. 9 and 13. "Do not consume the product," the notice warns, advising customers to return the salmon to get their money back.
CNN notes that no illnesses tied to the salmon have been reported, and that the recall was initiated by supplier Acme Smoked Fish Corp. But that isn't Costco's only listeria-related recall: USA Today reports that the warehouse club has also yanked Rana Chicken Truffle Carbonara and Tagliatelle Grilled White Chicken & Portobello Mushroom Sauce meals, sold in Costco throughout September and October. The chicken products recall is tied to a larger one initiated by poultry supplier BrucePac. Consumers likewise shouldn't eat these products and can return them for a refund. (Earlier this month, waffles were recalled over listeria fears.)