Best, Worst States to Raise a Family

(Newser) – The best state in which to raise a family? That would be Massachusetts, according to WalletHub. The site used a number of metrics, including education, opportunities for "family fun," the number of families with young kids, health care, etc. Coming in dead last was New Mexico. Here are the 10 best states in the ranking:

Massachusetts (60.88 score out of 100) Minnesota (60.57) North Dakota (60.10) New York (59.80) Vermont (59.16) New Hampshire (58.85) New Jersey (58.76) Washington (58.46) Connecticut (55.86) Utah (55.48)

Read on for the bottom 10 states.