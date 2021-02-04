Mask Dispute Results in Robbery of Chicken, Waffles

(Newser) – Refused service because he wasn't wearing a mask, a man returned to a Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles in California armed with a gun, demanded all the chicken and waffles he could carry, then swiped some syrup before making off with his meal. That’s according to police and employees of the restaurant in Pasadena, where security cameras caught a robbery unfolding around 5:40pm Wednesday. Employees say they were initially confused when the armed man burst through a back entrance, since the restaurant's cash registers are located at the front. But "he comes straight toward me with a gun, pointing at me and saying put all the chicken in the bag," cook Robert Gonzalez tells KABC. "I almost got shot over stupidity, I guess."

story continues below

All employees fled out an exit, while the suspect grabbed some takeout orders, per CBS Los Angeles. "I understand our chicken is good, but, I mean, that's some expensive chicken he's got there," Gonzalez tells KABC. "He didn't take any cash," adds manager Angela Prieto. But "before he walked out the door he took syrup for his chicken." KABC notes security cameras captured the man's face due to his lack of mask. But the suspect, who'd left the restaurant by the time police arrived, has yet to be found, per the Los Angeles Times. Police say he was with another man who didn't say anything, though the second man was wearing a mask. (Read more armed robbery stories.)